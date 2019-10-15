South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in London for Financial Times Africa Summit

Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the FT Africa Summit in London, October 2019.
13 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Sunday 13 October 2019, arrived in London, United Kingdom to begin his two-day working visit. The President will deliver the opening address at the 6th Financial Times Africa Summit on Monday, 14 October 2019. The summit is being held at Claridge's in London.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Ramaphosa is expected to engage investors and business leaders with the aim of attracting further investment into South Africa.

The Financial Times Africa Summit is hosted annually by the Financial Times newspaper, with a focus on business affairs and opportunities in African countries. This year's theme, 'Africa in Motion', places a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and innovation.

The overarching theme is that 'Africa's home-made solutions are becoming more relevant as the continent takes its destiny into its own hands'.

The summit will discuss business, investment as well as the political and cultural environment in Africa with expert speakers, potential investors and innovators.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of Small Business Development Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Presidential Special Envoy on Investment Mr Mcebisi Jonas.

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

