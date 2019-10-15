Rwanda's e-Waste Dismantling and Recycling Plant Creates Green Jobs for Youth

To create jobs for the youth in TVET by deploying them in different industries, Rwanda's only state-of-the-art e-waste dismantling and recycling facility in Bugesera District has equipped about 70 young people with skills in repair, maintenance and recycling of end of life electrical and electronic equipment.

Last year government signed a ten-year lease agreement with Enviroserve Rwanda Green Park (a subsidiary of the Emirati Company Enviroserve Services LLC Dubai) ) to manage the recycling facility.

The plant processes electronic and electrical equipment from across the region, through proper and environmentally friendly processes.

The facility is now transferring skills to Rwandan youth for job creation.

Enviroserve Rwanda's Country General Manager, Olivier Mbera, said the graduates received skills in repair, maintenance and recycling of end of life electrical and electronic equipment, adding that the idea behind such educational initiatives is to build a green Rwanda.

The trainees completed rapid a response training programme in a period of four months and acquired technical skills to advance Rwanda's environmental protection and to contribute to job creation

"The training has been fruitful for the graduates. They received on-the-job training by working alongside experienced staffs of the facility and external experts," he said.

Also, he said the best candidates will become agents of the Enviroserve, and assist at the upcoming collection points and repair centres around the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The training is part of Skills Development Fund implemented by Workforce Development Authority and financed by World Bank at the cost of $24 million.

Under the programme, over 9,000 youth are set to get jobs after being deployed to different private sector industries over three-year period.

The Project is providing grants to firms with the most responsive proposals as an effective instrument to rapidly reduce skills gaps and promote employment.

It focuses on selected economic sectors of energy, transport and logistics, and manufacturing with a focus on 'Made in Rwanda' products.

In March this year, WDA deployed 4,500 youths to private industries for training and employment under an investment of Rwf2 billion and it also injected Rwf1.7 billion for up 2,445 youths in the following batch.

With the additional support of GIZ Eco Emploi program the 70 young people trained at the electronic waste facility are now better placed to enter the job market in e-waste management value chain, Mbera said.

"They now possess skills that are valued highly by the market and have been empowered to become environmental champions. They are prepared to deal with the ever-growing amount of e-waste, and strive to reach a safe e-waste treatment and disposal," he added.

It is estimated that Rwanda generates 10,000 tonnes of e-waste every year.