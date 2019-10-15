Rwanda: Kagame Addresses Ivorian Private Sector Meet

President Paul Kagame is in Côte d'Ivoire where he earlier on Monday gave a keynote address at the country's largest meeting by members of the private sector, dubbed Confédération Générale des Entreprises de Côte d'Ivoire (CGECI).

The head of state commended the GCECI saying it was an inspiration because of its productivity, dynamism, and resilience.

"This has contributed to the recovery and rapid development of this great nation," the Head of State told the gathering that brought together private sector from across West Africa and had Rwanda as the Guest Country.

He used the platform to encourage Ivorian investors to come and explore opportunities in Rwanda as well as exchange best practices with their Rwandan counterparts with view to create a strong industrial sector.

Close to 50 members of the Rwandan Private Sector from varied fields ranging from agriculture, manufacturing and ICT have also attended the meeting and are expected to hold business to business meetings with their Ivorian counterparts.

Following his speech, President Kagame appeared on an interactive panel session alongside Ivorian vice president Daniel Kablan Duncan and heads of the private sector from Cameroun and Senegal.

Later in the afternoon, President Kagame is expected to address young entrepreneurs from across the West African region.