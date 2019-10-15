Kenya: Top Ten Fastest Women Marathons in History

14 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Brigid Kosgei Sunday posted an impressive 2 hours, 14 minutes and 04 seconds at Chicago Marathon to set a new women's world marathon record.

The feat saw her erase the previous record of 2:15:25 held by Britain's Paula Radcliffe that had lasted 16 years.

Kosgei's world record time not only saw her defend her Chicago Marathon title but also set a new course record reducing Radcliffe's time of 2:17:18 set in October 13, 2002.

Here, Nation Sport presents the top ten fastest women marathons in history.

1. Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) 2:14:04 Chicago Marathon 2019

2. Paula Radcliffe (Great Britain) 2:15:25 London Marathon 2003

3. Mary Keitany (Kenya) 2:17:01 London Marathon 2017

4. Ruth Chepng'etich (Kenya) 2:17:08 Dubai Marathon 2019

5. Worknesh Degefa (Ethiopia) 2:17:41 Dubai Marathon 2019

6. Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia) 2:17:56 London Marathon 2017

7. Gladys Cherono (Kenya) 2:18:11 Berlin Marathon 2018

8. Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) 2:18:20 London Marathon 2019

9. Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) 2:18:31 London Marathon 2018

10. Ruta Aga (Ethiopia) 2:18:34 Berlin Marathon 2018

