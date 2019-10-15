Kenya: Night of Terror As Machete-Wielding Gang Goes Loose in Thika Town

14 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A machete-wielding gang on Saturday night terrorised locals in Runda area within Thika for hours as they robbed them of money and valuables.

Mr Kevin Kipkorir, who lives in Runda area narrated to Nairobi News how the gang targeted vehicles and tuk tuks while terrorising members.

"They were armed with machetes and threatened to kill anyone who tried to raise an alarm," he said.

Mr Kipkorir lamented that the gang operated within Runda for hours without the police turning up to arrest the situation.

Mr Amos Karimi said the gang stopped a tuk tuk he had boarded from Thika CBD and ordered everyone out before robbing them of money and other valuables.

The incident comes barely a week after Mr Emmanuel Weyusie, who was brother to KTN news presenter Mary Kilobi was murdered by thugs in Thika town.

The two incidents that have been reported this week also exposed more areas within Thika where gangs attack members of the public. Other areas that have been named include Kiandutu and Makongeni areas.

Area residents are now accusing the police of sleeping on the job with others claiming that "police have gone slow on conducting night patrols."

Two weeks ago, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria raised concerns that members of the outlawed Mungiki group have returned in full force in Kiambu County.

This saw Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i effecting the transfer of a number of police officers within the region.

