Kenya: Kipchoge, Cheruiyot Nominated for 2019 IAAF Male Athlete of the Year Award

14 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Olympic marathon champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and 1,500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot have been nominated for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Male Athlete of the Year award.

Kipchoge and Cheruiyot are among 11 nominees who will compete for this year's award which will be decided on November 23 in Monaco, France.

"The nominations of 11 athletes reflects the range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, the Diamond League and in road and cross country events," IAAF posted on their official Twitter handle.

🚨 Nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 🚨

The nominations of 11 athletes reflects the range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, the Diamond League and in road and cross country events. pic.twitter.com/zjzK30bbIt

-- IAAF (@iaaforg) October 14, 2019

Kipchoge is among the favorite to win this year's award after his incredible performance at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna Austria on Saturday.

His previous performers, the London Marathon in April and Berlin Marathon have been outstanding.

Cheruiyot on the other hand performed remarkably well by winning gold in the men's 1,500m at the just concluded 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

He also bagged the 1,500m Diamond League title after winning 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances.

Also in the list is 800m champion Donavan Brazier, World 100m champion Christian Coleman and World 200m champion Noah Lyles all from the United States.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.