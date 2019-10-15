Kenya: Kipchoge, Cheruiyot Nominated for IAAF Award

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot have been nominated for the IAAF Male Athlete of the Year award.

Kipchoge and Cheruiyot are part of 11 nominees released by world athletics governing body, IAAF, for the annual award which will be decided on November 23 in Monaco, France.

Kipchoge, who won last year's award after setting the world record in Berlin, is a huge favourite to retain the gong following his impressive time of 1:59:40 that saw him break the two-hour marathon barrier on Saturday in Vienna, Austria. In addition, he won the London Marathon in April a course record time of 2:02:37.

On the other hand, Cheruiyot led from gun to tape to claim 1500m gold during the recently concluded World Championships in Doha, Qatar. He also bagged 1500m Diamond League title besides winning 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances.

The Kenyan pair will face stiff competition from US trio of World 800m champion Donavan Brazier, World 100m champion Christian Coleman and World 200m champion Noah Lyles.

While Brazier and Lyles won Diamond League titles in their respective races, Coleman is the fastest man over 100m this year.

Other nominees are Ugandan World 10000m champion Joshua Cheptegei, Bahrain's World 400m champion Steven Gardiner, US field stars Sam Kendricks and Christian Taylor, Sweden's World discuss champion Daniel Stahl and Norway's World 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm.

VOTING PROCESS

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via IAAF's social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50 percent of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 percent of the final result.

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closes on November 4. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by IAAF.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019 on November 23.

Additional reporting by IAAF