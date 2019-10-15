Kenya Receives Remains of 36 People Who Died in Ethiopia Air Crash

14 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Remains of Kenyans who died in the March 10 Ethiopia air crash have arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this morning.

The remains were received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and her Transport counterpart James Macharia.

A total of 36 Kenyans died in the crash that claimed 157 lives.

Representatives of the affected families accompanied the remains from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The International Police Incident Response Team identified all the 157 persons on board the ill-fated plane that crashed some six minutes after takeoff from Addis enroute to Nairobi.

