Kenya: Kipchoge, Cheruiyot Nominated for IAAF Award

Nairobi — History maker Eliud Kipchoge and Diamond Trophy Champion Timothy Cheruiyot have been named among the 11 nominees for the IAAF Male Athlete of the Year.

Kipchoge who won the IAAF crown last year on the back of his world record run at the Berlin Marathon became the first man to run a marathon under two hours over the weekend in the Ineos 1:59 challenge.

Though the record was not acceptable via IAAF standards, the feat has gone on to inspire millions across the globe with IAAF among the first to laud him for his effort in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Apart from his history run in Vienna, Kipchoge also won the London Marathon earlier in the year before turning his focus on the challenge bankrolled by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and his biochemical company Ineos.

Meanwhile, Timothy Cheruiyot who finally bagged his first ever major title with victory in the 1500m race at the IAAF World Championships in Doha adding on to his Diamond Trophy conquest will also line up for the award.

✨ #AthleticsAwards announcement@EliudKipchoge is one of 11 nominees for Male Athlete of the Year 2019.

Retweet this post to vote for him 🗳 pic.twitter.com/IkxjsVPaeP

-- IAAF (@iaaforg) October 14, 2019

Others named in the 11-man shortlist include USA sprint duo of Noah Lyles and Chris Coleman as well as Ugandan distance runner Joshua Cheptegei.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council's vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closes on 4 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

Full list of nominees

Donavan Brazier (USA)

- won world 800m title in a championship record of 1:42.34

- won Diamond League title

- won four of his five outdoor 800m races

Christian Coleman (USA)

- won world 100m title in a world-leading 9.76

- won world 4x100m title in a world-leading 37.10

- won four of his five races at 100m

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)

- won world cross-country title in Aarhus

- won world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36

- won Diamond League 500m title

Timothy Cheruyiot (KEN)

- won world 1500m title

- won Diamond League 1500m title

- won 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances

Steven Gardiner (BAH)

- won world 400m title in 43.48

- undefeated all year over 400m

- ran world-leading 32.26 indoors over 300m

Sam Kendricks (USA)

- won world pole vault title

- cleared a world-leading 6.06m to win the US title

- won 12 of his 17 outdoor competitions, including the Diamond League final

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

- won London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37

- ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna

Noah Lyles (USA)

- won world 200m and 4x100m titles

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- ran a world-leading 19.50 in Lausanne to move to fourth on the world all-time list

- won Diamond League titles at 100m and 200m

Daniel Stahl (SWE)

- won the world discus title

- threw a world-leading 71.86m to move to fifth on the world all-time list

- won 13 of his 16 competitions, including the Diamond League final

Christian Taylor (USA)

- won the world triple jump title

- won Diamond League title

- won 10 of his 14 competitions

Karsten Warholm (NOR)

- won the world 400m hurdles title

- undefeated indoors and outdoors at all distances, including at the Diamond League final and the European Indoor Championships

- clocked world-leading 46.92, the second-fastest time in history