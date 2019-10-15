Kenya: Nairobi County Assembly to Resume on October 29 - Elachi

Nairobi — Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has announced that MCAs will reconvene for the current session on October 29.

This is after she indefinitely adjourned the sittings of the assembly last week to allow for mediation following wrangles pitting the Majority leader Abdi Hassan Guyo who wants her out.

Elachi made a come back to City Hall after she was reinstated by court following her impeachment.

Elachi, who forcefully stormed back into office on Thursday, stamped her authority after she declared the date through a Special Notice published in the Kenya Gazette.

"Following the adjournment of the County Assembly on Wednesday 9, 2019, the County Assembly shall resume its regular sittings in accordance with the Assembly calendar on Tuesday 29, October, 2019 in the Assembly chambers commencing at 2.30 p.m.," reads part of the gazette notice.

The Assembly was on Wednesday turned into a battlefield with fistfights and tear gas for more than three hours after rival MCAs clashed over Elachi's return.

The MCAs were also divided with those on Elachi's side and others against her return which was led by the Majority leader and Acting Speaker Chege Mwaura.

Elachi's attempt to chair the session that afternoon hit a dead end after the clerk declined to provide the order of business.

The Hansard was also not presented in what was blamed on the office of the clerk and the Assembly's ICT department.

She was forced to adjourn the House indefinitely pending communication on when the next sitting will be held.

"We have adjourned the house, until the day I will send communication that this is the day we are coming back to the plenary and we will come back when we have peace in the house so that we will never come back again to such a scenario," Elachi said on the chaotic day.