Kenya: Algeria Supports Kenya's Bid for UNSC Post

15 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Algeria has pledged to support Kenya in its bid for the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) non-permanent seat for the 2021-2022 term.

Outgoing Algerian Ambassador to Kenya, Salah Francis Elhamdi said his country believes that Kenya is best placed to voice Africa's interests at the UNSC given its record in regional and continental security and peacekeeping experience.

Amb. Elhamdi gave the assurance on Monday at State House Nairobi when he paid a farewell call on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta welcomed Algeria's support and commended the outgoing ambassador for the role he played in enhancing relations between Kenya and Algeria.

"You made significant contribution to strengthening our relations during your tour of duty in Kenya. It has been a joy working with you," President Kenyatta told the outgoing envoy.

The President expressed optimism that Kenya and Algeria will continue to grow their bilateral relations through enhanced people-to-people interactions, pointing out that the two countries hold share aspirations for their people, in Africa and on the global stage.

At a separate meeting at State House, Nairobi President Kenyatta hosted a Singaporean delegation that was led by High Commissioner Yatiman Bin Yusof.

The meeting with the Singaporean delegation, which is a follow up to the President's visit to Singapore last month, discussed how the two countries will work more closely in various areas to boost their bilateral relations.

Some of the areas that featured in the discussion included partnerships to accelerate implementation of Kenya's Big 4 Agenda aligned projects, especially in the provision of affordable housing and the roll out of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The meeting, attended by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Attorney General Paul Kihara and Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and James Macharia among others, also explored how the two countries can work together to make Mombasa Port the most efficient seaport in the East African region.

