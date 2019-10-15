Kenya: All Set for 2019 KCSE and KCPE Examinations

14 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has announced that all is set for the 2019 National Examinations for primary and secondary schools starting October 29.

More than one million candidates are registered for this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations which will start on October 29, while some 699,746 others will sit for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations set for November 4.

Speaking during a consultative examination forum at the School of Government, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Acting Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said the council is well prepared to administer the examinations and called on all stakeholders to offer full support.

"I want to assure the public and all our candidates that the council is fully prepared to administer this year's examination. All materials are ready, and I am calling on all stakeholders to give us the necessary support in ensuring that they are not tampered with," Karogo said at a meeting also attended by Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior) and George Magoha (Education).

KNEC Chairman John Onsati said the council is doing its best to ensure that the examinations are free from malpractice to ensure candidates get the grades they deserve.

"Any officer who was found to have colluded with students to cheat in last year's examination is not involved in any way during this year's exams," Onsati said and called on county commissioners to ensure that the examination containers will be guarded day and night.

Onsati revealed that the distribution of examination materials will kick off on October 17.

On his part, Education Cabinet Secretary Magoha warned examination centre managers and other stakeholders against colluding with candidates and parents in cheating

"My warning to them is very clear. The government is watching and those who will attempt will be punished. As a matter of fact, we have capacity to know if you open a paper we will know where that paper was meant to be. Whoever fails to comply with the set rules and regulation will definitely be dealt with," Magoha warned.

The CS further cautioned parents from exerting pressure on their children to attain certain grades, saying it can lead to suicide in extreme cases.

At the same time, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia announced that all teachers will be required to be on duty during the examination period after the commission canceled leave for all staff.

Macharia said the commission has licensed 28,000 school heads to act as Centre Managers during examinations.

She added that 173,000 teachers have been assigned to officiate the examinations.

