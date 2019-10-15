Uganda: Two P.7 Candidates Killed in Kasese Landslides

Two children have died after landslides hit Kyambarwa village, Mahango sub-county in Kasese district.

The deceased are Winnie Biira aged 15 years and Patience Kabugho aged 13 years who were primary seven candidates at Nyamisule primary school.

They died after a rock hit the house they were sleeping in. Nyamutidi Baluku, a neighbour says that it was not easy to save the children because they were trapped in the rubble. Mahango is prone to disasters. Since 2011 to date, the area has registered at least eleven cases.

In 2011, five children were killed in Mahango by another mudslide at the home of Kambale Mulemba in Mahango village. The extent of damage caused by the heavy downpour in Mahango and other parts of the district us yet to be established.

According to the weather forecast by Uganda National Metrological Authority issued on 4th September 2019, western Uganda would experience peak rains in October.

Kasese has previously suffered extreme weather conditions ranging from floods, landslides to storm winds. The cessation of this season's rains is expected around mid/late December. Overall, above normal rainfall is expected over this region.