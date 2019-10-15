Tanzania: UK Out to Woo More Tourists to Tanzanian Unique Sites

Arusha — The United Kingdom is keen to woo more of its tourists to visit Tanzania and enjoy the latter's rich natural attractions.

"The beauty of Tanzania is truly unforgetable," asserted the British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Sarah Cooke.

She said for the past three years of her tour of duty in Tanzania she had been inspired by some of the country's world acclaimed tourist attractions.

The United Kingdom, comprising of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is second leading source of tourists to Tanzania annually after the United States.

Recent statistics by the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) indicate there were 77,000 tourists from UK who jetted into the country last year to sample Tanzania's attractions.

Ms Cooke expressed her admiration of Tanzania's tourist insights this week during a dinner organized by TTB and other stakeholders for the 'new goodwill ambassadors' for the country's hospitality sector in the UK.

"Over 77,000 tourists from the UK visited Tanzania last year. We want more British to visit Tanzania", she said at an Arusha hotel.

Dr Aloyce Nzuki, the deputy permanent secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism said the government was keen to double visitors from the UK.

"Our ambition is double this number next year. We will do this by investing more in conservation", he pointed out.

The deputy PS added that the government would consolidate its partnership with Britain to boost her multi-billion shilling tourism industry through a raft of measures.

These, according to him, included taking part in the World Travel Market (WTM), one of the world's major tourism Expo held in London each November.