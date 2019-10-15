Kenya: Laboso's Widower Edwin Abonyo, Mary Wambui Land State Jobs

14 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ibrahim Oruko

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's widower has landed a position in the State Corporations Advisory Committee for a period of three years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Edwin Jacob Abonyo and several others in a special Gazette Notice of October 14.

The same notice announced that Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani had appointed former Othaya member of Parliament Mary Wambui as chair of the National Employment Authority.

EDWIN ABONYO

Previously unknown, Mr Abonyo shot to the limelight after the death of his wife last July.

The public praised him for his moving tribute and President Kenyatta termed him the best speaker at the memorial service.

ODM leader Raila Odinga asked the President to consider offering Mr Abonyo a job.

OTHER MEMBERS

President Kenyatta appointed Mr Abonyo to the committee alongside eight other people to the committee.

Mr Jeremiah Matagaro, who served as a commissioner in the defunct Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK), will serve as chairman and governance specialist Ms Wanjiku Wakogi as secretary.

The other members are Mr Cyrus Gituai, who served as Internal Security PS during Mr Mwai Kibaki's first term as President,

Winfred Kaburu, commercial lawyer Cecil Kuyo, lawyer Tom Maina Macharia, Roselyn B. Tumpeyo and Gloria Ndekei of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

Mrs Kaburu, a recipient of the Head of State Commendation in 2003, was James ole Kiyapi's running mate in the 2013 presidential election.

MATAGARO

Mr Matagaro survived a shooting in Eastleigh, Nairobi, in the 1990s

He has served as Kenya Police spokesman and PS in the Justice ministry under Kibaki's first regime in 2003

He also served as a commissioner in the discredited ECK that was disbanded in 2008 after it bungled the 2007 presidential election.

Like Mr Matagaro, Mr Gituai also served as PS (Interior ministry) before he was sacked and replaced with Francis Kimemia, who is Nyandarua County's current governor.

All the appointees will serve for three years starting October 14.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.