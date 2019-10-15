Kenya: Laboso's Widower Edwin Abonyo, Mary Wambui Land State Jobs

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso's widower has landed a position in the State Corporations Advisory Committee for a period of three years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Edwin Jacob Abonyo and several others in a special Gazette Notice of October 14.

The same notice announced that Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani had appointed former Othaya member of Parliament Mary Wambui as chair of the National Employment Authority.

EDWIN ABONYO

Previously unknown, Mr Abonyo shot to the limelight after the death of his wife last July.

The public praised him for his moving tribute and President Kenyatta termed him the best speaker at the memorial service.

ODM leader Raila Odinga asked the President to consider offering Mr Abonyo a job.

OTHER MEMBERS

President Kenyatta appointed Mr Abonyo to the committee alongside eight other people to the committee.

Mr Jeremiah Matagaro, who served as a commissioner in the defunct Electoral Commission of Kenya (ECK), will serve as chairman and governance specialist Ms Wanjiku Wakogi as secretary.

The other members are Mr Cyrus Gituai, who served as Internal Security PS during Mr Mwai Kibaki's first term as President,

Winfred Kaburu, commercial lawyer Cecil Kuyo, lawyer Tom Maina Macharia, Roselyn B. Tumpeyo and Gloria Ndekei of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

Mrs Kaburu, a recipient of the Head of State Commendation in 2003, was James ole Kiyapi's running mate in the 2013 presidential election.

MATAGARO

Mr Matagaro survived a shooting in Eastleigh, Nairobi, in the 1990s

He has served as Kenya Police spokesman and PS in the Justice ministry under Kibaki's first regime in 2003

He also served as a commissioner in the discredited ECK that was disbanded in 2008 after it bungled the 2007 presidential election.

Like Mr Matagaro, Mr Gituai also served as PS (Interior ministry) before he was sacked and replaced with Francis Kimemia, who is Nyandarua County's current governor.

All the appointees will serve for three years starting October 14.