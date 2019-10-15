Nigeria: 'Katsina APC Leaders Supported Atiku in 2019'

Katsina — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabir Murja, has alleged that the leadership of the party in the state should rather be held accountable for their "anti-party" role in supporting then opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against Muhammadu Buhari of the APC during the 2019 elections.

However, the Special Assistant to the state governor on public enlightenment, Abdulaziz Maituraka, faulted the claims, describing it as "frivolous accusation" that cannot be substantiated.

He said Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari was a diehard APC man and a Buharist to the core.

Murja in a chat with newsmen said, "We are aware of the several nocturnal meetings and visits to Abuja and Dubai to perfect their plans but the common man believes in Buhari and voted for him against their wishes."

He said, all the anti-party allegations being made by the state chapter of the APC against some key members of the party in Abuja was just a move to gain relevance, stressing that the deed has been done.

"You can see how easily the venue for the PDP rally was given unlike in other states where it was a war between the parties. We knew all that transpired but just kept mute being elders," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Maituraka said Masari led the APC members in the state to all the 34 local governments campaigning day and night for the re-election of APC and Buhari.

"Where were the Abuja persons during the campaigns? They left after they were defeated at the primaries even when the president came to town and raised the hands of Masari, they were missing," he said.