Botswana: Youth Implored to Participate in Sports - VP

Kedia — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has implored the youth to actively participate in sports as that could lead to career development.

Mr Tsogwane said this at an event held to award football teams that won during independence tournaments at ward level in all the nine wards of Boteti West constituency.

The objective of the awards, he said, was to encourage participants to elevate their performance and sensitise them on the importance of sports. Mr Tsogwane encouraged the youth to identify and nurture their skills and talent, saying it was crucial to use them in building their own careers, as they could end up becoming sport icons.

Most of the wealthiest people in the world, he said, played football.

The Vice President said the intention was to unearth football skills at grassroot level to enable the youth to sustain themselves through sport.

He highlighted that the economic level in Africa was still low and through participation in sports and creation of a knowledge based economy, the economic level could be enhanced.

Mr Tsogwane stated that the event also aimed at improving health status as it was part of working out.

winners in each ward were awarded a football kit and P400. Those who took position two and three got a ball and P300 each.

Kgosi Diane Jacob of Rakops encouraged the youth to up their game and to adhere to training schedules, further reminding them that many had become billionaires through football.

Source : BOPA