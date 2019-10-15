Botswana: Youth Implored to Participate in Sports - VP

14 October 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thandy Tebogo

Kedia — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane has implored the youth to actively participate in sports as that could lead to career development.

Mr Tsogwane said this at an event held to award football teams that won during independence tournaments at ward level in all the nine wards of Boteti West constituency.

The objective of the awards, he said, was to encourage participants to elevate their performance and sensitise them on the importance of sports. Mr Tsogwane encouraged the youth to identify and nurture their skills and talent, saying it was crucial to use them in building their own careers, as they could end up becoming sport icons.

Most of the wealthiest people in the world, he said, played football.

The Vice President said the intention was to unearth football skills at grassroot level to enable the youth to sustain themselves through sport.

He highlighted that the economic level in Africa was still low and through participation in sports and creation of a knowledge based economy, the economic level could be enhanced.

Mr Tsogwane stated that the event also aimed at improving health status as it was part of working out.

winners in each ward were awarded a football kit and P400. Those who took position two and three got a ball and P300 each.

Kgosi Diane Jacob of Rakops encouraged the youth to up their game and to adhere to training schedules, further reminding them that many had become billionaires through football.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Governance
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.