Botswana: Double Action Claim Bragging Rights

Gaborone — Double Action claimed the City's bragging rights by trouncing their rivals, Prisons XI, 2-1 in a Gaborone Region Women Football league played at Lekidi on October 13.

Despite the fact that the game started one hour after the stipulated time due to non-availability of the match officials, when the game kicked off, both teams did not deny spectators the crème of women football.

It was Prisons XI who managed to draw blood first on the fifth minute of the game through Atang Busang after capitalising on Double Action's defensive error.

Prisons XI's early goal seemed to have confused their opponents as they failed to gel as a team, giving Lesego Kelebogo more room to maneuver, although she was wasteful as she failed to convert all the scoring opportunities.

However, on the 19th minute, Double Action won a penality,and Lesego Radiakanyo did not hesitate to beat her national team mate Refilwe Tshambani at the goal post, making it a one all draw.

It was after the equaliser that Double Action started to take the game to Prisons, creating a lot of scoring opportunities, which were thwarted by Tshambani with her acrobatic saves.

Double Action scored the second goal through Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse on the 29th minute.

However, the goal did not demoralise Prisons, as they also had opportunities eventhough they were let down by lack of communication, particularly inside the 18th area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The game went into a recess with the scoreboard reading 2-1.

A halftime both sides launched attacks, but it was Prisons who created a lot of scoring opportunities, but still failed to utilise them.

After the game, Double Action coach Agreement Podi said he was happy with his team's fighting spirit despite the fact that they were scored an early goal.

He was of the view that Double Action could have long finished with their opponent, but they were not clinical, particularly in the opening minutes of the game.

Prisons XI coach, Quelch Moroke said his side played well, but they failed to utilise their chances.

He said they were also affected by the fact that the game took too long to start, due to the fact that the referees did not turn up on time.

"We had to wait for a long time for the referee after warm up.

Honestly that alone affected the rhythm of the game," he said.

In other games played on Saturday, UB Kicks beat Ambassadors 4- 2.

Geronah won 2-1 against Township Rollers.

Big Sisters won 2- 0 against Wonder Girls.

On Sunday Gaborone United did not have mercy on Vicomates, demolishing them 12 -0.

Security Systems and Untouchable game was stopped due to unavailability of lights.

In the Kweneng region on Saturday BDF XI won 5-0 against Sikalekeke, Mexican Girls beat Mvela 5-2 while on Sunday Gabane United lost 3-1 to Makufa.

Divine Brains and Lulu FC played 2-1.

Source : BOPA