South Africa: Coloureds Are Africans - We Are the Indigenous People of South Africa

15 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Dennis Cruywagen

The accusation that the Western Cape is not really African is code for saying that coloureds are not African; the Western Cape is too coloured and therefore the Western Cape is not African enough. Let's call out claims like this for what they are: racism.

This coloured thing. Shit this coloured thing. This badge of shame, disgrace and ignominy that some want to hang around people like me as they excoriate people in this group for not being fully African, or having feasted on the so-called benefits that apartheid had bestowed on them.

And as these insults rain down on coloureds, it is conveniently forgotten that many of the forefathers of people who have brown skins were the first freedom fighters in this country. In landmark battles, they bravely defended themselves and their land against European invaders in Mossel Bay, as well as Table Bay.

No matter what the twisters and sanitisers of history peddle: they are also South Africa's indigenous people. For the record, my lineage goes deep into the Overberg and includes a Khoi kaptein who was deposed by missionaries because he refused to become their vassal. So while I regard myself as indigenous and therefore African I...

