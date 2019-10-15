Gambia: Three Lives Lost At Sea

Three people are said to have lost their lives when the boat they were using capsized off the shores of Gunjur on Sunday October 13th 2019.

According to reports, this is said to have happened during the early hours of Sunday at a time when people believed to be musicians came to record their clip at the sea. Information has it that they rented boats from one Baboucarr Khan and another person; that when they went out at sea, they had no life jackets on them which led to their drowning when the boat capsized. The Fire and Rescue Officer at Gunjur beach Yusupha Marong, lamented how people can just come and rent a boat at the beach without putting on life jackets and go out to sea just like that without being noticed.

According to Marong, they were alerted when the incident happened and they rushed to the scene in order to rescue them.

He said two boats were involved in the incident and one capsized; that nothing happened to the other boat. He said eight people were injured and three lost their lives; that the three who lost their lives were Seedy Gaye 25 years, from Serre Kunda, believed to be the singer; Omar Jagne 26 years from Dippa Kunda and Alagie Gaye 23 years from Sanchaba.

He said the injured who are presently at the RVTH are Bato Jobe; 20 years from Sanchaba Sulay Jobe; Ebrima Camara 45 years from Wellingara; Ousman Touray 34 years from Ebo Town; Nyaba Njie 20 years from Kololi; Bator Jobe from Sanchaba Sulay Jobe and Sait from Latri Kunda German.

Suaib Drammeh, a fisherman at Gunjur beach who was among the rescuers said those rescued were taken to the Gunjur Health Center (GHC) where no ambulance was in place to take them to the Brikama Health Center (BHC); that they managed to take their own vehicles to take them and three were declared dead by the doctors upon arrival.

"At BHC we were able to have two ambulances where we put the three dead bodies and the injured to transport them to the RVTH where they are presently," he said.

The capsized boat captain is said to be under custody at Gunjur Police station.