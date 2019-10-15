Zimbabwe: Woman Duped of $17 800 Peanut Butter

15 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

Six suspected fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly swindling a Harare businesswoman of $17 800 through fake bank payments.

They ordered 420 litres of peanut butter from the businesswoman and tendered fake bank transfer papers as proof of payment. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest of the six.

"A 28-year-old woman who deals in peanut butter received a phone call from one of the suspects who indicated he wanted to buy peanut butter.

"The suspect then said he was going to make an RTGS payment for the order," he said. The suspects wanted more than 420 litres of peanut butter.

"The complainant was approached by the accused person who was in the company an accomplice. The pair had a stamped copy of an RTGS bank transfer from a local bank with a value of RTGS$17 871 and they collected the order," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said last Thursday, the woman then verified with the bank and established that the account number from which the money was purportedly deducted, did not exist.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.