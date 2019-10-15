Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Arrives in Juba

Photo: Radio Dabanga
The opening session of the Sudanese peace talks in Juba, October 14, 2019 (Sudan Sovereign Council)
14 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State on Monday morning in official one-day visit.

The visit comes at an official invitation from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, to participate in opening sitting the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed movements which will start on Monday.

He was received at Juba Airport President Salva Kiir Mayardit and a number of South Sudanese government officials.

The inauguration sitting will be today (Monday) afternoon at Al-Hurriya (Freedom) Hall in Juba in presence of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the President of the Republic of South Sudan, and Presidents of Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, along with a number of regional and international partners and representatives of the UN organizations.

The delegations for the negotiations arrived in Juba on Sunday.

The delegation of Sudan is headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Read the original article on SNA.

