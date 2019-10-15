Sudan: Chief of Joint Staff Receives Messages From Yemen and UAE

Khartoum — The caretaker Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein received written messages from his Yemeni and UAE counterparts dealing with military cooperation between Sudan and Sudan and Yemen from one side and Sudan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the other.

This came when the Chief of Joint Staff met in his office separately on Monday the Yemeni Military Attaché in Sudan, MAJ. Gen.Ahmed Ali Sali and the UAE Military Attaché Sudan , Col.(pilot) Obaid Ahmed Al-Mahrazi.

The Chief of Joint Staff renewed Sudan's keenness on security and stability in sisterly Yemen.