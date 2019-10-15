Sudan: Study At Khartoum University to Be Resumed On October 27

Khartoum — The Khartoum University's Council of Deans in its extraordinary meeting which was held on Monday and chaired by the University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fadwa Abdul-Rahman Ali Taha , decided resumption of study at the all faculties and all levels on 27th of current October..

The Council also decided registration of students of the first level at the same date and to last for a month.

The Council of Deans assigned the Vice-Chancellor t contact Ministr of Higher Education and Scientific Research , Professor Entesar Sagheroon who in turn to contact the National Fund for Student Welfare on boarding all students of the university at its domiciles.

The Council of Deans got assured of situation of domiciles and service catered to students and as well as environment for receiving the students.

The Council also listened to a detailed report from Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Mohamed Zakeria and a financial report from the university undersecretary , Dr Mahmoud Ali Ahmed as well as reports from a number of deans about the academic situation and readiness for resuming study.

The deans congratulated the newly appointed vice-chancellor for winning confidence of Council of ministers and expressed appreciation to outgoing vice-chancellor, Professor Ahmed Mohamed Suleiman.