Sudan: Study At Khartoum University to Be Resumed On October 27

14 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Khartoum University's Council of Deans in its extraordinary meeting which was held on Monday and chaired by the University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fadwa Abdul-Rahman Ali Taha , decided resumption of study at the all faculties and all levels on 27th of current October..

The Council also decided registration of students of the first level at the same date and to last for a month.

The Council of Deans assigned the Vice-Chancellor t contact Ministr of Higher Education and Scientific Research , Professor Entesar Sagheroon who in turn to contact the National Fund for Student Welfare on boarding all students of the university at its domiciles.

The Council of Deans got assured of situation of domiciles and service catered to students and as well as environment for receiving the students.

The Council also listened to a detailed report from Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Mohamed Zakeria and a financial report from the university undersecretary , Dr Mahmoud Ali Ahmed as well as reports from a number of deans about the academic situation and readiness for resuming study.

The deans congratulated the newly appointed vice-chancellor for winning confidence of Council of ministers and expressed appreciation to outgoing vice-chancellor, Professor Ahmed Mohamed Suleiman.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.