Eritrea: Mr. Yemane Gebreab Delivers Message of President Isaias to Sudanese Leader

14 October 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab yesterday 13 October delivered message of President Isaias Afwerki to Let. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudan's Sovereign Council, in Khartoum.

The message of President Isaias focuses on the development of bilateral relation between Eritrea and Sudan as well as the implementation of the joint agreement signed recently between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that President Isaias Afwerki at an invitation of Let. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudan's Sovereign Council, conducted official working visit to Sudan from 14 to 16 September this year.

In the course of his visit President Isaias held discussions with various Sudanese officials focusing on the good neighborly and historic ties of the peoples of Eritrea and Sudan and expressed determination to recoup the lost opportunity and agreed to promote economic, trade, political, diplomatic as well as security and military cooperation. They also agreed to work together for effective regional integration.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Governance
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.