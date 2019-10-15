Rwanda: President Kagame in Abidjan for CGECI Academy

press release

President Kagame is in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire where he will take part in the CGECI (Confédération Générale des Entreprises de Côte d'Ivoire) Academy.

Held twice a year, the CGECI academy is the largest gathering of the private sector in Ivory Coast. The 8th edition of CGECI Academy will bring together the private sector from across West Africa and will feature Rwanda as the Guest Country with the aim of exchanging lessons on improving doing business and enabling the private sector to reach its full potential.

President Kagame will deliver the keynote at the opening ceremony of the academy followed by a high-level panel alongside Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan and two regional private sector leaders, Baïdy Agne (Senegal) and Célestin Tawamba (Cameroon). Later in the afternoon, President Kagame will address young entrepreneurs from across the West African region.

Close to 50 members of the Rwandan Private Sector representing fields ranging from agriculture, manufacturing, and ICT are also in attendance and will hold business to business meetings with members of the Ivorian private sector.