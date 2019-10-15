Rwanda: President Kagame in Abidjan for CGECI Academy

14 October 2019
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

President Kagame is in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire where he will take part in the CGECI (Confédération Générale des Entreprises de Côte d'Ivoire) Academy.

Held twice a year, the CGECI academy is the largest gathering of the private sector in Ivory Coast. The 8th edition of CGECI Academy will bring together the private sector from across West Africa and will feature Rwanda as the Guest Country with the aim of exchanging lessons on improving doing business and enabling the private sector to reach its full potential.

President Kagame will deliver the keynote at the opening ceremony of the academy followed by a high-level panel alongside Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan and two regional private sector leaders, Baïdy Agne (Senegal) and Célestin Tawamba (Cameroon). Later in the afternoon, President Kagame will address young entrepreneurs from across the West African region.

Close to 50 members of the Rwandan Private Sector representing fields ranging from agriculture, manufacturing, and ICT are also in attendance and will hold business to business meetings with members of the Ivorian private sector.

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Rwanda
West Africa
Business
East Africa
Cote d'Ivoire
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.