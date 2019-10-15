Zimbabwe: Used Cooking Oil Deal Turns Sour

15 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

KFC Zimbabwe, which has been supplying used cooking oil to a Harare businessman for his soap business is being sued at the High Court for failing to meet its obligation.

Hermish Chitera is seeking an order compelling Crispy Chicken Restaurant trading as KFC Zimbabwe to supply used cooking oil to all his branches in Zimbabwe as per the parties' agreement.

According to court papers filed by Chitera said; "In January 2018, Chitera and the defendant (KFC Zimbabwe) entered into a contract wherein the respondent was to supply the applicant with used oil from all its branches in Zimbabwe at reviewable prices for a period of 10 years.

"It was a material term of the agreement that the applicant shall pay for the used oil using cash only and should travel to all these branches on a weekly basis to collect all used oil.

"The applicant is in the informal business of making environmentally friendly soaps and other products using used cooking oil as the main raw material.

"However sometime in May this year the respondent started reneging on its obligations in terms of the contract by not supplying the used oil to some branches of the applicant."

Chitera says KFC is in breach of their contract and prejudicing him.

"I therefore pray that this honourable court upholds the contact as a valid contract and the respondent be ordered to perform their obligations in terms of the aforementioned contract," said Chitera.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.