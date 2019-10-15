Algeria: Football (League 1) - USM Algiers Boycotts Derby Against MC Algiers

13 October 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — USM Algiers boycotted the capital's derby against MC Algiers at the Olympic Stadium of July-5 on Saturday, the 4th day of national football championship (League 1), noting that the match was scheduled on a FIFA date and six of his players are not available for being called to take part in matches of different national teams.

The game's referee and delegate noted the absence of USM Algiers while the players of MC Algiers were on the field at the time of the match.

Algerian Football Association has not taken a decision yet whether MC Algiers wins by default or not.

The management of the Algerian championship titleholder, USM Algiers, had made a request to the Professional Football League (LFP) to postpone the match, justifying their decision by saying that it was scheduled on a FIFA date.

The club's request was based on Article 29 of the general rules of Algeria's League 1 competition (season 2019-2020).

The club also motivated its decision by the fact that six of its players were not available, as they were called for different matches of national teams.

According to the managers of USM Algiers, if the club was punished, they would refer the matter to the competent authorities to defend their rights.

