Sudan: June 3 Victim Files Suit to Lift Sudan TMC Generals' Immunity

14 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A lawsuit has been filed at the Constitutional Court to lift the immunity of four military members of Sudan's Sovereign Council, including its chairman. This was done at the request of student Mohamed El Mujtaba, one of the victims of the violent dismantling of the Khartoum sit-in on June 3. He wants to exercise his constitutional right to sue the four lieutenant generals.

The request to lift the immunity of Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Lt Gen Yasir El Ata, and Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi, is based on Article 22(3) of the Constitutional Declaration.

El Mujtaba accuses them of ordering the violent break-up of the sit-in as members of the then ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC). More than 120 people at the sit-in were killed, hundreds were injured, and dozens were raped and went missing. These are crimes under the Sudanese Criminal Code and under international humanitarian law, El Mujtaba's lawyer Ahmed Mousa said.

Seizing $ 64 million

A member of the Central Resistance Committees, Fathi Tabidi, lodged a complaint against three officials of the Al Bashir regime for illegally seizing $ 64 million from funds meant for displaced people within Sudan.

The complaint targets former Vice President Hasabo Abdelrahman, former Minister of Culture El Tayeb Badawi, the former secretary-general of the National Council for Culture and Arts Mowafag Abdelrahman, and 56 others.

