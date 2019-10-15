South Africa: Strelizia Dam in Eastern Cape Faces Temporary Closure After Discovery of Three Bombs

14 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Strelitzia Dam in Uitenhage is set to be closed following the discovery of three mortars in its waters over the weekend.

Eastern Cape police have deactivated the projectiles that were found in the dam and warned residents not to pick up unknown objects found in the vicinity of or in the dam.

Two of the mortars were found on Friday while the third one was discovered on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the explosives do not belong to the South African National Defence Force.

The police are investigating where the explosives came from and why and how they ended up in the dam.

Swart said the police were consulting with the local municipality to close the dam so that a thorough search could be conducted by the bomb disposal unit to ensure that all the mortars were retrieved.

She warned the public not to pick up or handle any foreign objects they found at the dam.

"Two people found two old mortars in the dam on Friday not realising that they could be fatal. It was later discovered that the mortars were in fact still live and could have exploded. The bomb disposal unit from Port Elizabeth were informed and they were deactivated," said Swart.

She added that on Saturday, a man who was fishing in the dam found a third live mortar.

The man also unknowingly handled it.

"Fortunately, he notified the police and the bomb disposal unit was immediately summoned to the scene and took possession of it. The dam levels have fallen over the last few months and it is believed that this could be the reason for the recent discoveries.

"The police are advising the public that should they stumble upon anything strange or anything that resembles a mortar not to handle or pick it up, and instead to immediately contact the Uitenhage police. When they are mishandled these mortars can detonate which can prove deadly," Swart said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.