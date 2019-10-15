Zimbabwe: Dancer Machikicho France-Bound

15 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Kundai Marunya

Tanaka Machikicho has booked a ticket to represent Zimbabwe at the annual Rival Skool Dance Battle in France next month after beating 41 contenders at an event held in Harare over the weekend.

Machikicho, from Break Nation Movement, beat 41 other dancers, in a competition where there were only two female contestants, to book a place to contest in France at a competition slated for November 24. "It feels incredible and it is an honour to represent all the female dancers in Zimbabwe.

"We were just two females against 40 male dancers. Queen, a student at Afrikera Dance School and myself were the only female dancers. She was really good. She had great presence and attitude, but unfortunately at the end of the last round we had to battle against each other and show our own strengths in dance.

"That is how I got to my victory," she said.

Machikicho has already started her preparations ahead of her France visit.

"I am getting support from my crew members from Break Nation Movement, among them Felix Mwale and B-boy Christyles.

"They are teaching me different styles so I can be prepared for anything when I get to France.

"I think my chances of winning are high, because I believe I will be ready for the competition."

The journey to stardom has not been easy for Machikicho, who had to work extra hard in the male-dominated sector.

"I had to show my parents that dancing is my passion while going to school. I also had to try and catch up with the male dancers in this country.

"It was also a great journey because I got the opportunity to meet other dancers from other countries like Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, France and Germany."

Machikicho, who recently finished high school, said she had to sometimes work overnight to balance school and her pursuit of dance.

