Angola: Taag Airline Plane Strikes Pole

Luanda — An Angolan TAAG plane bumped into a pole at Oporto 's Airport in Portugal on Saturday morning, no victim has been reported.

The Boeing 777-300ER, registered D2-TEH, was reported to have veered off the runway earlier Saturday. The aircraft collided at 9 am local time with a pole which stopped it moving further.

The spokesperson Carlos Vicente said that the damage to the aircraft was still being evaluated at the site the incident occurred.

The accident was attributed to uncoordinated actions between the pilot and airport staff. Aviação TV said the aircraft was in the "positioning manoeuvre".