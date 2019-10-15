Angola: Taag Airline Plane Strikes Pole

14 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An Angolan TAAG plane bumped into a pole at Oporto 's Airport in Portugal on Saturday morning, no victim has been reported.

The Boeing 777-300ER, registered D2-TEH, was reported to have veered off the runway earlier Saturday. The aircraft collided at 9 am local time with a pole which stopped it moving further.

The spokesperson Carlos Vicente said that the damage to the aircraft was still being evaluated at the site the incident occurred.

The accident was attributed to uncoordinated actions between the pilot and airport staff. Aviação TV said the aircraft was in the "positioning manoeuvre".

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Business
Transport
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.