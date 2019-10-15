Angola: Cunene Gets Four New Permanent Lawyers

14 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Four new lawyers joined on October 13 this year the eleven existing counterparts in the southern Cunene province after the completion of their internship, announced the Angolan Bars Association (OAA).

The OAA delegate in Cunene province, Esmeralda Mbuta, announced this on the sidelines of the ceremony, stressing that the lawyers have the obligation with the society and their clients aimed to defend the human dignity.

Lawyers were urged to refrain from practices that harm the profession, work hard and with dignity. There are 15 permanent lawyers and 40 undergoing internship in Cunene province.

