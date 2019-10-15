Angola: Handball - Angola's Interclube Win Bronze in Cl Cup

14 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola?s Interclube men?s handball team won bronze medal of African Champions League after beating JSK of DR of Congo 24-21, in a competition underway in Cabo Verde.

Interclube were defeated (18-30) by the defending champions, Zamalek, on Saturday and failed to reach the competition's final.

Angolan champions return to the Africa Champions League six years later, the team improved the sixth position reached in their last participation in this competition.

Zamalek set up a clash against Sporting in the second consecutive All-Egyptian final.

Zamalek aim to defend their title and achieve their 12th title in the competition to become the team with the most titles in the history of the competition.

