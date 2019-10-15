South Africa: Cape Town Traffic Cops Arrest Police Officer for Alleged DUI After High-Speed Chase

14 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A Cape Town police officer in a police BMW was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence following a high-speed chase with traffic police, the City's mayoral committee member for safety, JP Smith, said on Monday.

This over a weekend that saw numerous people being arrested for driving under the influence during matric "valedictory" celebrations.

"One of those arrested was a police officer who took officers attached to the Ghost Squad on a wild chase through Khayelitsha into Eerste River at approximately 05:20 on Sunday," said Smith.

The squad comprises unmarked vehicles and officers in civilian clothes.

The officers were on their way to an operation in Kraaifontein when they spotted a white BMW swerving across Spine Road.

"They gave chase but as the officers tried to approach the driver at a red traffic light, he sped off again, resulting in a high-speed chase that nearly resulted in him colliding with oncoming vehicles," said Smith.

"The driver eventually lost control and hit a curb in Eerste River."

The man was arrested for driving under the influence, and reckless and negligent driving.

He was found in possession of a firearm and when officers checked his wallet, they found his police appointment card.

"It later also emerged that the vehicle belongs to the SAPS," said Smith.

The police have been asked to comment, and it will be added when received.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.