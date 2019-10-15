Sudan: More Solar Energy in Sudan's Rural Areas

Khartoum — Minister of Energy and Mining Adil Ibrahim seeks to expand the application of solar energy in Sudan, especially in rural areas. He said this during a meeting with Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Selva Ramachandran last week.

During the meeting, Selva briefed Energy Minister Ibrahim on UNDP's various developmental interventions across Sudan, UNDP reported in a press statement on October 9.

UNDP has been working on wind power generation in the Northern State, and solar energy for agriculture in Northern State and River Nile state. The use of renewable energy can benefit the livelihood of people in rural areas. A solar pump used for irrigation, for example, addresses the high running cost for irrigation and at the same time improves the livelihoods of farmers.

The Minister and UNDP discussed ways for scaling up the use of solar energy through the creation of a national solar fund for development. Ibrahim highlighted the need for collaboration with UNDP during the transitional period.