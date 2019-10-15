Sudan: FFC and S. Darfur Governor Discuss Public Issues

14 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nyala — The Caretaker Governor of South Darfur, Lt Gen. Hashim Khalid Mahmoud, and the Freedom and Change Forces have held a meeting at the state government secretariat's premises.

The participants to the meeting have focused discussion on the issues of people livelihood, particularly the public transport and electricity supply.

The governor gave directives to the localities in the state to cooperate with the Forces of Freedom and Change in their respective areas.

The leading figure of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Nadir Ahmed Ismail, said besides transport and electricity issues the meeting discussed the importance of administrative the restructuring of the institutions in the state to ease flow of services.

