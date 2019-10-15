Sudan: Hamdok Affirms State Concern With Finding Radical Solutions to Transport Crisis

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has stressed the state concern, at all levels, with finding radical solutions for the transport crisis.

This came during a meeting at his office with members of the ministerial committee for studying the public transport situation in the country.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in a press statement that the Prime Minister was informed on the committee's efforts and its intensive meetings held with the concerned authorities to solve the transport crisis.

The Minister of Interior, Gen. (police) Al-Teraifi Idris, said that the meeting reaffirmed necessity of intensifying the on monitoring transport through deployment of traffic police forces, disclosing that the committee has taken practical steps to address the transport crisis.

He added that the Prime Minister has directed the Committee to increase efforts and to present a regular briefing to the Cabinet.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, revealed that urgent solutions were found by the state's government to the transport crisis, top of which are repairing of roads and removal roads and reducing the license fees for vehicles the operating in public transport, pointing out that the local train would start operation in next November.

He disclosed that 350 buses would arrive in the country within the coming weeks.

The Wali of Khartoum State said that the state has mapped out future solutions, including the erection of bridges and tunnels by making use of the successful experiences of other countries in this field.