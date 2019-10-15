Sudan: Undersecretary of Ministry of Labor Relieved

14 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Monday issued a decree relieving Siddiq Bashir Mohamed Abbas from the position of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

