Sudan: Qualifying Human Cadres Represents Priority for Animal Resources Sector

De Facto and Future Vision Symposium for animal resources professions assured the importance of developing animal resources sector.

The symposium stressed that animal recourses have considerable contribution in national economy.

Meanwhile the participants in symposium affirmed the need for concentration on building capacity of animal resources cadres.

Coordinator of Employees Gathering Committee in the Ministry Dr. Mujtaba Yousif highlighted in his address before the symposium that the ministry has database and a qualified cadres with ability to establish self-investment projects in animal resources sector for the benefit of the employees.

Dr. Yousif demanded better service terms for the employees in the ministry.

For his part the representative of Forces of Freedom and Change Mohamed Deyaa Al Dein said the minister to hold the portfolio of the ministry would be declared the following week saying the thee nominees were contesting to hold the portfolio based on the criteria of competent.