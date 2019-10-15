Zimbabwe: Fuel Price Unchanged

15 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The price of fuel has not been reviewed this week, for the first time in weeks, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said yesterday.

Prices of fuel have, from August this year, been reviewed on a weekly basis, a move that consumers have questioned, arguing they not only kept the nation in limbo but were also inflationary.

The commodity has largely remained scarce, despite the weekly revision of prices, which was expected would improve product availability.

In a statement, Zera said fuel prices remained unchanged at $14,97 per litre of petrol and $15,64 for diesel. -- New Ziana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Petroleum
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.