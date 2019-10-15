Nigeria: I Am Committed to Providing Basic Amenities for Lagosians - Sanwo-Olu

15 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has stressed the resolve of his administration towards the provision of basic infrastructures such as roads and drainages across the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the reassurance, Monday, when the Chairman and Executive members of Ijegun-Egba Tank Farm Owners and Operators Association, led by Adebowale Olujimi, paid him a courtesy call at Lagos House, Ikeja on the need for regeneration of the area.

The governor promised to partner with the association, saying his administration would bring development as well as succour to residents of the area.

Sanwo-Olu said the role of the government was to continue to keep business to flourish and to enable "Lagosians" to live in a safe environment.

Speaking on the partnership, Sanwo-Olu said his government was willing to collaborate to see the development that could be brought to the area and also partner with the association to extensively secure their investments.

On the call for dualization of roads, Sanwo-Olu welcomed the development, saying the state would be setting up a team that would come up the partnership framework with the objective to make the deal beneficial to the residents, the government and the tank farm owners.

Sanwo-Olu hailed the tank farm owners for coming up with the intervention, noting that his government would remain open to partnerships that would bring the solution to challenges facing people at the grassroots.

Sanwo-Olu said: "Today, we seem to have achieved significant progress on a conversation we started long before we came into the government on how to bring about a lasting solution to agitations from Ijegun residents over the infrastructural challenge in the area.

"We want to see how we can quickly come about a lasting solution to the challenges, which businesses and residents are currently facing in the area.

"As a government, we have been forward-looking for solutions, but we seek to solve the problem by seeking a partnership that will benefit all of us. So, we welcome the request and we will set up a team that will jointly review what we need to do in the benefit of all stakeholders.

"It is going to be a partnership in which the government would play a prominent role and we expect that, as business people, we all should collectively come together and see how we can resolve it in the interest of all stakeholders."

"As a government, we have the responsibility to respond to the concerns of businessmen doing their businesses in Lagos to ensure that their business continues to flourish. But, more importantly, we also have a responsibility to keep protecting our citizens that are all around where the businesses are located to be sure that they are in a very safe and secured environment."

Earlier, Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tank Farm Association, Adebowale Olujimi, commended the Governor Sanwo-Olu and solicited the support and help in addressing the issue of

Infrastructure by dualising the major access road to the area and putting good drainages in place.

He assured that the association would continue to pay their taxes and engage in Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, to complement government's efforts in the developmental project of the state.

