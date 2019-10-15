Zimbabwe: Jubilation As International Cricket Council Reinstates Zimbabwe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
...
14 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The domestic cricket family heaved a huge sigh of relief on Monday after the International Cricket Council reinstated Zimbabwe as a full member of its global cricket family.

It ended a three-month stay in the cold for local cricket.

The ICC said Zimbabwe had complied with all the conditions for reinstatement, which included the reversal of the decision by the Sports Commission to suspend the ZC board.

ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, was particularly impressed by the commitment made by Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry.

Coventry led a delegation that also included ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, and SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.