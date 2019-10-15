Zimbabwe: Bako Steps Up Summer Series Preparations

One of the country's top junior motocross riders Emmanuel Bako has stepped up preparations for this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series.

He has set up a training camp in South Africa where he has engaged the services of one of that country's top trainers Tyron Juul.

The Zimbabwe Summer Series is a three-day annual motorcycling event which is held during the second week of December, and it marks the end of the motocross season in this country.

This year's event will once again comprise of two Supercross (night racing) events on the nights of December 11 and 13, and a full day of motocross action on December 15 and will be staged at the home of local motosport -- Donnybrook Park -- in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Summer Series usually attracts international riders from South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and a few individuals from Europe who are joined on the track by most of the country's top junior and senior bikers, including 13-year-old Bako.

Bako's father and manager, Brighton, told The Herald yesterday that his son is already preparing for the 2019 Zimbabwe Summer Series and is currently on a strenuous training programme in Johannesburg.

Juul has been into motocross coaching since 2012 and more than 200 amateur and professional riders have passed through his hands since he established his training school where he "grills" his proteges at Terra Topia and Dirt Bronco tracks outside Johannesburg.

"Emmanuel has just finished writing his Grade Seven exams and is now on a special training programme which has been designed by his trainer Tyron Juul as he prepares for the Zimbabwe Summer Series and the final round of the 2019 South African National Championship series which is scheduled for October 29 at Terra Topia," Brighton said.

On Sunday, Emmanuel took part in Round 8 of the 2019 Mayfair Gauteng Series, which is a big regional event in South Africa, and the 13-year-old Zimbabwean once again made his presence felt at this one-day race meeting at Terra Topia where he came out tops in the 85cc (Junior) Class.

Emmanuel claimed the top step on the podium ahead of two of South Africa's top junior riders Deegan Bloomfield and Jordan van Wyk. There were 14 riders in this class.

"Emmanuel did extremely well in this race meeting considering that he was coming from a shoulder injury which sidelined him for nearly a month.

"On Sunday, he was just hungry for victory and this saw him getting both hole shots and never looked as he swept to victory," Brighton said.

Emmanuel will settle for third place in the final standings of the 2019 Mayfair Gauteng Motocross Championship.