Gambia: Party Politics Blossoming in the Face of Barrow's Declaration of Five Year Term

14 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Vice President, Dr Isatou Touray, did not minx her words when she said that Barrow's cabinet adopted a five year mandate at its first sitting, thus putting an end to the call for the original members of Coalition 2016 to tell the Gambian population the truth regarding the expected mandate of the president.

It has always been very clear to those who understand the authority derived from an agreement and that derived from a Constitution. This is why it has been made abundantly clear that as a sitting president he alone has authority to decide whether to resign under section 65 of the Constitution or serve a five year mandate under section 63 of the Constitution. Nobody has the mandate to decide for him.

Many Gambians are now settled in terms of their expectation. Hence political parties are emerging. Others are distancing themselves from executive power so that they could function in greater independence. It is becoming clearer that parties are beginning to brace themselves for 2021.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the political atmosphere and get the views of each political party and get their road map after the vice president's statement in parliament.

