Gambia College Orient New Intakes

Over one hundred students have been enrolled at the Gambia College in Brikama on October 9th, 2019.

As one of the oldest tertiary learning institutions in the country, the Gambia College oriented the new intakes for the Advanced Diploma Primary and Advance Diploma Secondary. The orientation was meant to enlighten the new intakes about the College's mode of operation and their responsibilities as students.

The Registrar of the Gambia College Demba SM. Yarbo, urged the new students to take the best opportunity offered to them and to strive hard in their academic performance.

"Remember, many students have applied for the College and some of them were unfortunate to be enrolled. Now you the fortunate ones should make the best use of this opportunity," he told them.

Yarbo said they are proud of the College because it has been producing positive and instrumental people who are serving in almost all the sectors of the country; that the Basse campus cannot be used during this semester as building work is still in progress; that all the advanced diploma primary and diploma students will be moved to Basse by the next semester.

Yabo encouraged the new intakes to be dedicated, saying that it is easy to enter but difficult to leave the College.

Gambia College Principal Abubacarr Jallow informed students that his institution is not going to compromise academic standards; that they expect all students to pass their courses and no student should graduate with failure.

"We do not expect you to be helping each other during examination and anyone found wanting will resist the same paper as the least punishment that one can have," he said. He urged the students to respect each other and the College staff.

For his part Kasim Touray, the head of School of Education informed the new intakes of the chain of command at the College; that all students should follow this chain to address whatsoever challenges they have. He urged students to be dedicated, hardworking, committed if they want to be successful.

He advised the new intakes to always ask for their course outline whenever their lecturers come to class; that this serves as a guide and provides the content areas to be covered by them.

The new intakes were introduced to a new system of registering their courses.

All new students are required to pay 50% of the tuition fees before they are registered. The fee for the diploma program is D10, 000 per annum whilst that of the Advanced Diploma is D12, 000 per annum.

Students were advised that those under scholarship should take their scholarship letters to the accounts office for clearance, before registering for any course.