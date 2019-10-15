Gambia: Police Inspector Testifies in Yankuba Touray's Murder Trial

Photo: Amnesty International
(file photo).
14 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Police Inspector Abubacarr Jamanka has on Monday testified in the murder trial of Yankuba Touray, a former member of the defunct AFPRC government.

Touray is facing a murder charge, but he denied culpability. Touray is alleged to have participated in the alleged murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay, a former Minister of Finance.

Touray was a member of the defunt Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (APRC) that ruled the Gambia from 1994 to 1996 and he became the Minister of Local Government and Lands.

When the case was called before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court, Counsel A.M Yusuf appeared for the State while Lawyers Abdoulie Sisoho represented Mr. Touray the accused person.

Inspector Jamanka said on the 28th June 2019, he joined a panel of investigators at the Anti-Crime Unit with regards to Mr. Touray. He added that the cautionary and voluntary statements of the accused persons were obtained at the Anti - Crime Unit.

"I read the cautionary wording to him and he said he understood it. I asked him (the accused person) the role he played in the death of Ousman Koro Ceesay his response was he was invoking his constitutional immunity," Jamanka said.

Inspector Jamanka said Touray refused to sign his voluntary statement and refused to make further comments as he invoked what he called his constitutional immunity.

Jamanka said as the recording officer, he signed on both the cautionary and voluntary statements and both statements were admitted and marked as exhibits.

This prompted the Prosecutor to apply for the statements to be admitted and marked as exhibits in evidence which was done as exhibits A and B.

Under cross examination, Inspector Jamanka said he was enlisted in the Gambia Police Force in 2008 and he has been with the investigation department for about 6 to 7 years.

Pw1 told the court that the state is the complainant and they gave directives in the case.

"I am putting it to you that your statement is not correct," said Counsel A. Sisoho.

The witness insisted that what he said is the whole truth.

Jamanka denied violating the accused person's right during obtaining statements, when quizzed by defence counsel A. Sisoho.

The case was then adjourned to 22nd October 2019 for the continuation of hearing of PW2.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

More on This
Gambia Truth Commission Begins Hearings On Gender Violence
Gambian Truth Commisssion Makes Far Reaching Recommendations
Jammeh's Hitmen Still Part of Gambian Military - Army
Brother of Former Gambian Leader Admits Participating in Killings
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.