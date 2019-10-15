Gambia: ASB Clinic Closed Down Due to Complications Resulting to Loss of Lives

The Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Mustapha Bittaye said Ardeiter-Samariter Bund (ASB) clinic has been closed down indefinitely by the Government due to complications resulting to loss of lives.

Mr. Bittaye made this remark in his office in Banjul on Friday, the 11th of October 2019.

"The closure of the clinic came about after a series of complications arising from the clinic resulting in loss of lives which were established to be due to the deficiency in the management of the cases," Dr. Bittaye said.

Dr. Bittaye said as a Ministry, they always consider the quality of facilities in place and the safety of patients before they allow such medical facilities to operate in the country.

"We even sent out press releases which indicate the reasons why the clinic is closed down indefinitely," he said.

He said they have already engaged the Management of the ASB clinic on certain issues and if they come to terms, the clinic will be allowed to re-open.

Our readers could recall that the Gambia authorities on Wednesday, 9th October instructed ASB Clinic to close down indefinitely.

The Management of the clinic was requested to transfer all in-patients to the nearest appropriate health facilities.

Mr. Yuba Ceesay said: "We just got the information that the clinic is closed till further notice, but I don't know the reason why it is closed."

He could not confirm the reason that led to the closure of the clinic.