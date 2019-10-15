Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets With Salva Kiir in Juba

The opening session of the Sudanese peace talks in Juba, October 14, 2019 (Sudan Sovereign Council)

Juba — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Monday evening met in the Presidential Lounge at Al-Hurriya (Freedom) Hall in Juba with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, on the sidelines of the opening sitting of the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed movements.

The meeting dealt with the means of success of the peace negotiations sponsored by President Salva Kiir and hosted by the Government of South Sudan.

Al-Burhan stressed that the government delegation came to Juba to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with the armed opposition factions.

He expressed thanks of the government and people of Sudan for President Salva Kiir and the government of South Sudan for their keenness to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

President Salva Kiir has underscored the importance of peace for realizing stability and development in both Sudan and South Sudan states.