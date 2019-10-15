Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets With Salva Kiir in Juba

Photo: Radio Dabanga
The opening session of the Sudanese peace talks in Juba, October 14, 2019 (Sudan Sovereign Council)
14 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Monday evening met in the Presidential Lounge at Al-Hurriya (Freedom) Hall in Juba with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, on the sidelines of the opening sitting of the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed movements.

The meeting dealt with the means of success of the peace negotiations sponsored by President Salva Kiir and hosted by the Government of South Sudan.

Al-Burhan stressed that the government delegation came to Juba to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with the armed opposition factions.

He expressed thanks of the government and people of Sudan for President Salva Kiir and the government of South Sudan for their keenness to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

President Salva Kiir has underscored the importance of peace for realizing stability and development in both Sudan and South Sudan states.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
Sudan Peace Talks Resume in Juba
Sudanese Prime Minister Talks Peace with Faction Leader in Paris
Sudanese Leader Says New York, Paris Visits Are Start of New Era
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.