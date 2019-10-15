Uganda: Lt. Gen. Daglo Meets With President Museveni in Juba

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and head of the government delegation for the peace negotiations, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Monday evening met at the Presidential Lounge in Al-Hurriya Hall in Juba with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, on the sidelines of the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed movements, which are sponsored by the government of South Sudan State.

The meeting discussed the peace process in Sudan and the ongoing efforts to achieve it.

Lt. Gen. Daglo stressed that the government delegation is ready to do every possible effort to ensure success of the negotiations, affirming that peace is a priority in the transitional period.

Meanwhile, President Museveni called for adopting a new method during the current negotiations that does not take a long time.

President Museveni has invited Lt. Gen. Daglo to visit Uganda.